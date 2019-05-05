Rent dispute Brit to be deported

PHUKET: Australian-born British national D. M. will be deported and banned from re-entering Thailand for five years after he was forcibly removed from a condo in Phuket Town yesterday (May 2).
Mr M. was taken into custody at about 3pm yesterday after Phuket Immigration officers entered the ninth-floor condo at the “Supalai Park at Phuket City” complex on Nakorn Rd from a fire truck ladder.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News
