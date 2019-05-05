Thai Police uniform

Royal Thai Police uniform. Photo: kris krüg / flickr.

Phuket

Rent dispute Brit to be deported

By TN / May 5, 2019

PHUKET: Australian-born British national D. M. will be deported and banned from re-entering Thailand for five years after he was forcibly removed from a condo in Phuket Town yesterday (May 2).

Mr M. was taken into custody at about 3pm yesterday after Phuket Immigration officers entered the ninth-floor condo at the “Supalai Park at Phuket City” complex on Nakorn Rd from a fire truck ladder.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot
The Phuket News

