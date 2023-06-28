Five anti-government protesters acquitted in royal motorcade case









The Criminal Court on Wednesday acquitted five anti-government protesters indicted on charges of attempted violence against Her Majesty the Queen during an incident involving a royal motorcade in 2020.

Thai police say only 8 protesters still held on remand, with 70 out on bail

The case stemmed from an event at the height of pro-democracy demonstrations in October 2020, in which a motorcade carrying the Queen was interrupted as it drove past a group of protesters.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

