Bangkok students can wear hair styles and clothes of their choice

TN June 28, 2023 0
Thai students practicing Yoga

Thai students practicing Yoga. Image: Suc (Pixabay).




In an unprecedented move, following increasing calls for freedom and liberties in schools, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has decided to allow students in the 437 schools under its supervision to choose their own hair styles and to wear casual dress at least one day a week.

Most Thais Support School Uniforms, Say Recent Polls

In one of two letters issued to district chiefs by Wantanee Wattana, the deputy permanent secretary of the BMA, students may wear whatever hair style they wish, but the styles should “look healthy” and improve the personality and confidence of the students.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Bangkok power line cables

Removal of overhead cables to begin on Bangkok’s Charoen Krung Road

TN June 27, 2023 0
Expressway in Pathum Thani province

Driver caught in Pathum Thani using fake plates, 260 unpaid toll charges

TN June 27, 2023 0
Bus and power cables on a busy street in Bangkok

Six injured when bus rams power pole in Bangkok

TN June 24, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Storm approaching on Pattaya Beach, Thailand

Thai Meteorological Department Warns of Rain, Floods, and Strong Waves

TN June 28, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, attending an event with Pheu Thai fellows

Move Forward Party Postpones Talks with Pheu Thai over House Speaker Post

TN June 28, 2023 0
Criminal Court in Ratchadaphisek Road, Bangkok

Five anti-government protesters acquitted in royal motorcade case

TN June 28, 2023 0
Thai students practicing Yoga

Bangkok students can wear hair styles and clothes of their choice

TN June 28, 2023 0
The Japanese C56 type steam locomotive was delivered to Thailand during the World War II, and later returned to Japan.

SRT to Launch Special Steam Ride to Ayutthaya

TN June 28, 2023 0