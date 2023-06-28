Bangkok students can wear hair styles and clothes of their choice









In an unprecedented move, following increasing calls for freedom and liberties in schools, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has decided to allow students in the 437 schools under its supervision to choose their own hair styles and to wear casual dress at least one day a week.

Most Thais Support School Uniforms, Say Recent Polls

In one of two letters issued to district chiefs by Wantanee Wattana, the deputy permanent secretary of the BMA, students may wear whatever hair style they wish, but the styles should “look healthy” and improve the personality and confidence of the students.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





