SRT to Launch Special Steam Ride to Ayutthaya

TN June 28, 2023 0
The Japanese C56 type steam locomotive was delivered to Thailand during the World War II, and later returned to Japan.

The Japanese C56 type steam locomotive was delivered to Thailand during the World War II, and later returned to Japan. Photo: D.Bellwood.




BANGKOK, June 27 (TNA) – The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) offers a special steam ride from Bangkok to Ayutthaya to celebrate His Majesty the King’s birthday on July 28.

SRT launches historic steam locomotive to mark King’s birthday

The round-trip tickets will be available from June 28 onwards.

The special trip with a steam locomotive will depart from Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong at 08.10 a.m. and will arrive at Ayutthaya station at 10.20 a.m. The special train will stop at Sam Sen, Bang Sue and Rangsit stations to pick up travellers.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

