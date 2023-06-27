Pita Limjaroenrat Leads Move Forward Party MPs to Report to Parliament

Pita Limjaroenrat and Move Forward Party Mps, wearing T-shirts bearing the message: “We are MPs Elected by the People.” Photo: พรรคก้าวไกล - Move Forward Party / Facebook.









BANGKOK, June 27 (TNA) – Move Forward Party (MFP) leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat on Tuesday led the party’s 149 MPs, travelling by bus to report themselves to Parliament.

All of them wore white T-shirts bearing the Thai message meaning “We are MPs Elected by the People.”

