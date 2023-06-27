Pita Limjaroenrat Leads Move Forward Party MPs to Report to Parliament

TN June 27, 2023 0
Pita Limjaroenrat and Move Forward Party Mps, wearing T-shirts bearing the message: “We are MPs Elected by the People.”

BANGKOK, June 27 (TNA) – Move Forward Party (MFP) leader and prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat on Tuesday led the party’s 149 MPs, travelling by bus to report themselves to Parliament.

Move Forward asked if it will change Thai National Day

All of them wore white T-shirts bearing the Thai message meaning “We are MPs Elected by the People.”

