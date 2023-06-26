Move Forward asked if it will change Thai National Day









Veteran politician Nipit Intarasombat has asked if the Move Forward Party really plans to change the date of National Day from Dec 5 to June 24 if it attains government.

Mr Nipit, 66, who represented the southern province of Phatthalung from 1992 to 2013, posed his question on Facebook on Sunday. He referred to a remark by MFP MP and spokesman Rangsiman Rome in a public discussion on June 24, the 91st anniversary of the Siamese revolution in 1932.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

