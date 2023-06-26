Move Forward asked if it will change Thai National Day

TN June 26, 2023 0
Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta

Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta. Photo: Abrget47j.




Veteran politician Nipit Intarasombat has asked if the Move Forward Party really plans to change the date of National Day from Dec 5 to June 24 if it attains government.

Move Forward suspects foul play in controversy over iTV’s legal status

Mr Nipit, 66, who represented the southern province of Phatthalung from 1992 to 2013, posed his question on Facebook on Sunday. He referred to a remark by MFP MP and spokesman Rangsiman Rome in a public discussion on June 24, the 91st anniversary of the Siamese revolution in 1932.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Thai schoolgirls at pedestrian overpass in Bangkok

Most Thais Support School Uniforms, Say Recent Polls

TN June 26, 2023 0
Changan BenBen E-Star Chinese EV.

More Chinese Automakers Plan EV Investment in Thailand

TN June 26, 2023 0
CSD Crime Suppression Division, a police force especially working against drug trafficking

Four kidnapping suspects arrested in Yala, Narathiwat and Khon Kaen

TN June 25, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta

Move Forward asked if it will change Thai National Day

TN June 26, 2023 0
Thai schoolgirls at pedestrian overpass in Bangkok

Most Thais Support School Uniforms, Say Recent Polls

TN June 26, 2023 0
in Phatthalung Province

Phatthalung school girl overdoses after allegedly being bullied by classmates

TN June 26, 2023 0
Changan BenBen E-Star Chinese EV.

More Chinese Automakers Plan EV Investment in Thailand

TN June 26, 2023 0
Nakhon Sawan city life

Nakoh Sawan’s slapped waitress denies groping drunk customer’s groin

TN June 26, 2023 0