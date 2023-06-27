Thailand Destroys Narcotics Valued at Over 21 Billion Baht
BANGKOK (NNT) – In observance of the United Nations’ International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Thailand took a resolute stance against narcotics by incinerating approximately 32 tonnes of various illicit drugs with an estimated street value of 21.4 billion baht.
Narcotics Weighing Over 25 Tons Will Be Destroyed On June 26
Dr Withid Sariddeechaikool, Deputy Secretary-General of Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration, revealed that the destroyed drugs consisted of 20,680 kg of methamphetamine, 5,942 kg of crystal meth, 5,006 kg of Cathine, 364 kg of ketamine, 275 kg of heroin, 85kg of ecstasy, 43 kg of cocaine, 22 kg of Nimetazepam, and approximately 6 kg of opium.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand
