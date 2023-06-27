Thailand Destroys Narcotics Valued at Over 21 Billion Baht

Police of Narcotics Suppression Bureau have announced a ban on the invasion or destruction of assets obtained from the drug trade. Photo: U.S. Consulate Chiang Mai.









BANGKOK (NNT) – In observance of the United Nations’ International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Thailand took a resolute stance against narcotics by incinerating approximately 32 tonnes of various illicit drugs with an estimated street value of 21.4 billion baht.

Narcotics Weighing Over 25 Tons Will Be Destroyed On June 26

Dr Withid Sariddeechaikool, Deputy Secretary-General of Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration, revealed that the destroyed drugs consisted of 20,680 kg of methamphetamine, 5,942 kg of crystal meth, 5,006 kg of Cathine, 364 kg of ketamine, 275 kg of heroin, 85kg of ecstasy, 43 kg of cocaine, 22 kg of Nimetazepam, and approximately 6 kg of opium.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





