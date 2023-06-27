Thailand Destroys Narcotics Valued at Over 21 Billion Baht

TN June 27, 2023 0
Police of Narcotics Suppression Bureau have announced a ban on the invasion or destruction of assets obtained from the drug trade.

Police of Narcotics Suppression Bureau have announced a ban on the invasion or destruction of assets obtained from the drug trade. Photo: U.S. Consulate Chiang Mai.




BANGKOK (NNT) – In observance of the United Nations’ International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Thailand took a resolute stance against narcotics by incinerating approximately 32 tonnes of various illicit drugs with an estimated street value of 21.4 billion baht.

Narcotics Weighing Over 25 Tons Will Be Destroyed On June 26

Dr Withid Sariddeechaikool, Deputy Secretary-General of Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration, revealed that the destroyed drugs consisted of 20,680 kg of methamphetamine, 5,942 kg of crystal meth, 5,006 kg of Cathine, 364 kg of ketamine, 275 kg of heroin, 85kg of ecstasy, 43 kg of cocaine, 22 kg of Nimetazepam, and approximately 6 kg of opium.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Pita Limjaroenrat and Move Forward Party Mps, wearing T-shirts bearing the message: “We are MPs Elected by the People.”

Pita Limjaroenrat Leads Move Forward Party MPs to Report to Parliament

TN June 27, 2023 0
Portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Koh Lanta

Move Forward asked if it will change Thai National Day

TN June 26, 2023 0
Thai schoolgirls at pedestrian overpass in Bangkok

Most Thais Support School Uniforms, Say Recent Polls

TN June 26, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Pita Limjaroenrat and Move Forward Party Mps, wearing T-shirts bearing the message: “We are MPs Elected by the People.”

Pita Limjaroenrat Leads Move Forward Party MPs to Report to Parliament

TN June 27, 2023 0
Police of Narcotics Suppression Bureau have announced a ban on the invasion or destruction of assets obtained from the drug trade.

Thailand Destroys Narcotics Valued at Over 21 Billion Baht

TN June 27, 2023 0
Pattaya from a balcony of the Long Beach Garden hotel

Woman Survives Fall off Parking Building in Pattaya During Quarrel with Girlfriend

TN June 27, 2023 0
Bangkok power line cables

Removal of overhead cables to begin on Bangkok’s Charoen Krung Road

TN June 27, 2023 0
Entertainment venue in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Five Year Closure Ordered For Two Nightclubs in Kathu After Raid

TN June 27, 2023 0