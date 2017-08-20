Daesh Reportedly Claims Responsibility for Stabbing Attack in Russia’s Surgut

Daesh terrorist group has allegedly claimed responsibility for a stabbing attack in the Russian city of Surgut, Reuters reported. Russian investigators are still probing the attack and have not yet ruled the terrorist nature of the incident.

Earlier in the day, a man went on a stabbing rampage in the center of the Russian city of Surgut injuring at least seven. All the victims were hospitalized with wounds of differing severity.

The assailant was eliminated while he resisted arrest. A criminal case has been initiated under the article “attempted murder.” Later, the identity of the attacker has been revealed; he’s a 23-year-old local resident. The attacker also carried a suspicious bag.

Full story: sputniknews.com

