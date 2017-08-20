Train station in Nimes, France evacuated as police search for armed man

The train station in the French city of Nimes was evacuated late Saturday due to the presence of up to three armed people in the building, local media reported.

The building currently remains cordoned off by security personnel, the paper added.

The evacuation started after police received information that two or three armed persons were in the building. Initial reports suggested that the men opened fire after they got off a train.

French authorities have now denied the unverified reports of the shooting.

