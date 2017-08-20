Sunday, August 20, 2017
Home > News > Train station in Nimes, France evacuated as police search for armed man

Train station in Nimes, France evacuated as police search for armed man

French police Peugeot car in Paris
TN News 0

The train station in the French city of Nimes was evacuated late Saturday due to the presence of up to three armed people in the building, local media reported.

The building currently remains cordoned off by security personnel, the paper added.

The evacuation started after police received information that two or three armed persons were in the building. Initial reports suggested that the men opened fire after they got off a train.

French authorities have now denied the unverified reports of the shooting.

Full story: uk-news.net

UK-NEWS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

No-confidence debate set for November 25, 26

Breaking News

Thai officials warn of air pollution caused by Rayong oil spill

Breaking News

Insurgents behind Hat Yai and Yala bombings believed to be connected

Leave a Reply