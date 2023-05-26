Vesak Day Ceremony in Thailand to Attract Thousands of Monks









BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand is hosting a ceremony commemorating Vesak, or Visakha Bucha Day at the beginning of next month, with more than 3,500 monks from 50 countries set to participate in the two-day celebration.

The Sangha Supreme Council of Thailand has announced that the Vesak celebrations will be held on June 1-2, 2023. The 18th edition of the event will be jointly organized by Maha Chulalongkorn Raja Vidyalaya University, the Sangha Supreme Council, and the Thai government.

