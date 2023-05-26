Vesak Day Ceremony in Thailand to Attract Thousands of Monks

TN May 26, 2023 0
Vesak Day in Thailand

Buddha's relics altar on Vesak Day in Sanam Luang, Bangkok. Photo: Tevaprapas.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand is hosting a ceremony commemorating Vesak, or Visakha Bucha Day at the beginning of next month, with more than 3,500 monks from 50 countries set to participate in the two-day celebration.

PM invites buddhists to make merit in Vesak Day

The Sangha Supreme Council of Thailand has announced that the Vesak celebrations will be held on June 1-2, 2023. The 18th edition of the event will be jointly organized by Maha Chulalongkorn Raja Vidyalaya University, the Sangha Supreme Council, and the Thai government.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Truck carrying workers in Kalasin

Wages in Thailand are only one factor in potential investor decisions

TN May 26, 2023 0
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat waving those present.

TAT Eyes Pita Limjaroenrat as Brand Ambassador

TN May 26, 2023 0
Dr. Trairak Pisitkun testing COVITRAP

Chula Researchers DiscoverHighly Effective Antibodies against COVID-19, ‘Leading to COVITRAP Nasal Spray’ to Curb Infection at the Start

Chulalongkorn University May 26, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Truck carrying workers in Kalasin

Wages in Thailand are only one factor in potential investor decisions

TN May 26, 2023 0
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat waving those present.

TAT Eyes Pita Limjaroenrat as Brand Ambassador

TN May 26, 2023 0
Traditional Thai fishing boat

Phuket Boat Crew Rescued After Getting Stuck on Rock in Krabi

TN May 26, 2023 0
Vesak Day in Thailand

Vesak Day Ceremony in Thailand to Attract Thousands of Monks

TN May 26, 2023 0
Dummy police officer in Bangkok

SMS scam gang arrested in Bangkok

TN May 26, 2023 0