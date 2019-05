BANGKOK, May 18 (TNA) – Devout Buddhists throughout Thailand on Saturday offered morning alms, listened to teachings given by senior monks at temples to mark Visakha Bucha Day.

Visakha Bucha Day commemorates three major events in the life of Lord Buddha: his birth, his enlightenment and his death.

