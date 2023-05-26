SMS scam gang arrested in Bangkok

May 26, 2023
Dummy police officer in Bangkok

Dummy police officer in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: runran / flickr.




Police have arrested six suspected scammers who drove vehicles equipped with cell-site simulators, known as stingrays, in an effort to steal money from mobile phone users in Bangkok and nearby provinces.

Chinese gangsters arrested in Bangkok for fake gold scam

All the suspects were arrested in Bang Waek area of Bangkok, national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas during a media briefing on Thursday. Their names were not disclosed.

Full story: Bangkok Post





