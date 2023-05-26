Pattaya Transgender Person Pickpockets Russian Couple and Gets Arrested

TN May 26, 2023 0
Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya

Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya. Photo: Joseph Hunkins / flickr.




A transgender person in Pattaya was arrested by police last night for allegedly pickpocketing cash and two gold necklaces from a Russian couple several days ago.

Two transgender suspects arrested on Pattaya Beach after allegedly trying to steal Russian tourist’s gold necklace

The suspect was taken to the Pattaya Police Station on suspicions of pickpocketing 2,500 baht in cash and two gold necklaces from a Russian couple, Mr. Nikolay Smirnova, 51, and Mrs. Elena Smirnova, also 51.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Beach Road in Pattaya near Walking Street

Korean Man Dies After Crashing Motorbike into Roadwork Sign in Pattaya

TN May 24, 2023 0
Toyota police car in Lampang

Young Woman Found Dead in Pattaya, Murder Suspected

TN May 21, 2023 0
Second Road in Pattaya.

Cannabis Vendor in Pattaya Stabs Indian Tourist in Road Rage Incident

TN May 18, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Truck carrying workers in Kalasin

Wages in Thailand are only one factor in potential investor decisions

TN May 26, 2023 0
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat waving those present.

TAT Eyes Pita Limjaroenrat as Brand Ambassador

TN May 26, 2023 0
Traditional Thai fishing boat

Phuket Boat Crew Rescued After Getting Stuck on Rock in Krabi

TN May 26, 2023 0
Vesak Day in Thailand

Vesak Day Ceremony in Thailand to Attract Thousands of Monks

TN May 26, 2023 0
Dummy police officer in Bangkok

SMS scam gang arrested in Bangkok

TN May 26, 2023 0