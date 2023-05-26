Pattaya Transgender Person Pickpockets Russian Couple and Gets Arrested









A transgender person in Pattaya was arrested by police last night for allegedly pickpocketing cash and two gold necklaces from a Russian couple several days ago.

Two transgender suspects arrested on Pattaya Beach after allegedly trying to steal Russian tourist’s gold necklace

The suspect was taken to the Pattaya Police Station on suspicions of pickpocketing 2,500 baht in cash and two gold necklaces from a Russian couple, Mr. Nikolay Smirnova, 51, and Mrs. Elena Smirnova, also 51.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





