Two transgender suspects arrested on Pattaya Beach after allegedly trying to steal Russian tourist’s gold necklace

Walking along the beach in Pattaya Soi 10. Photo: Orientalgetaway.









Pattaya tourist police ambushed two alleged gold necklace thieves and arrested them while they allegedly tried to steal from a Russian tourist early this morning, December 2nd.

The Police Chief of the Pattaya tourist police Pol. Lt. Col. Pichaya Kheawpluang ordered his subordinates to surveil transgender individuals lingering around Pattaya Beach Road following reports of multiple pickpocketing crimes reportedly committed by transgender suspects.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

