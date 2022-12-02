Phuket officers inspect businesses reportedly related to alleged Chinese ‘mafia’ boss ‘Tuhao’









Law enforcement officers inspected multiple businesses in Phuket which are reportedly related to the alleged Chinese “mafia” boss ‘Tuhao’. Officers seized cars, beds, and computers.

An alleged Chinese mafia boss dubbed ‘Tuhao’ turned himself in to Bangkok police on Wednesday, November 23rd, after being accused of colluding in the illicit drug trade and operating an illegal nightclub.

Yesterday, (November 30th), a team of Phuket officers inspected businesses suspected of being involved with ‘Tuhao’. The suspect’s real identity was disclosed by police as Chaiyanat Kornchayanant, a naturalized Thai citizen of Chinese descent.

