December 2, 2022

Phuket officers inspect businesses reportedly related to alleged Chinese ‘mafia’ boss ‘Tuhao’

16 hours ago TN
Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket

Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин.




Law enforcement officers inspected multiple businesses in Phuket which are reportedly related to the alleged Chinese “mafia” boss ‘Tuhao’. Officers seized cars, beds, and computers.

An alleged Chinese mafia boss dubbed ‘Tuhao’ turned himself in to Bangkok police on Wednesday, November 23rd, after being accused of colluding in the illicit drug trade and operating an illegal nightclub.

Yesterday, (November 30th), a team of Phuket officers inspected businesses suspected of being involved with ‘Tuhao’. The suspect’s real identity was disclosed by police as Chaiyanat Kornchayanant, a naturalized Thai citizen of Chinese descent.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Patong Hill in Phuket

Phuket company allegedly connected to Chinese ‘mafia’ boss Tuhao charged for having snakes illegally

6 hours ago TN
Flooded street in Thailand

Phuket warns of flash floods over the next week

2 days ago TN
Aerial view while Landing at Phuket Airport

Phuket to host World Bodybuilding Championships 2022

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Patong Hill in Phuket

Phuket company allegedly connected to Chinese ‘mafia’ boss Tuhao charged for having snakes illegally

6 hours ago TN
Downtown Pattaya at night

Pattaya Police and Department of Public Health inspect cannabis shops and warn about the current rules

6 hours ago TN
Koh Poda island in Krabi

Thailand Aims for 80% of Pre-Pandemic Tourism Revenue in 2023

6 hours ago TN
Thai Police Car, Isuzu D-max in Chachoengsao Province

Child rights advocate charged with human trafficking in Thailand

6 hours ago TN
The entrance to Huai Khwang MRT Station

Producer of lethal weight loss pill arrested in Bangkok

16 hours ago TN