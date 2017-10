Two teenagers returning from a birthday party were killed when their motorcycle crashed head-on with a pickup truck on a Nakhon Phanom road notoriously known as “100-Body Way”.

Police said the accident happened at 3.20am on the That Phanom-Mukdahan road in Ban Tong village in Tambon Fungdaeng in That Phanom district.

By The Nation