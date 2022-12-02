December 2, 2022

Prayut Opens World Athletics Global Running Conference At Siam Paragon

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a public speech

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a public speech. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK, Dec 2 (TNA) – Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha opened the World Athletics Global Running Conference 2022 and the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2022 at the Siam Paragon shopping center.

He expressed his gratitude towards the World Athletics for entrusting three world-class athletic events to Thailand over the past year. One of them is the first edition of the World Mountain & Trail Running Championships on Doi Suthep mountain in Chiang Mai province. The event impressed journalists worldwide and generated more than 450 million baht in economic value.

