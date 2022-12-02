Health minister challenged over young boys seen smoking weed in Pattaya









A Democrat MP has demanded accountability from Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul over an incident involving two young boys pictured smoking cannabis in Pattaya.

Dr. Banyat Jetanajan, an MP for Rayong Province, said today (Friday) that he will ask Anutin how he would feel if the boys, who were shown publically smoking cannabis in a bamboo pipe in a widely-shared Facebook post yesterday, had been his children.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

