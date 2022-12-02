December 2, 2022

Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders hold rally and demand further crackdown on unlicensed ride-share app drivers

Motorcycle taxi in Thailand

Motorcycle taxi in Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia.




Motorcycle taxi riders in Pattaya demanded a crackdown on unlicensed ride-share app drivers for reportedly stealing “their” passengers.

More than 100 motorcycle taxi riders on Thursday, December 1st, joined a rally and rode to Pattaya City Hall to urge relevant authorities to take action against what they called unlawful ride-share app drivers.

