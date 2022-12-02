Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders hold rally and demand further crackdown on unlicensed ride-share app drivers
Motorcycle taxi riders in Pattaya demanded a crackdown on unlicensed ride-share app drivers for reportedly stealing “their” passengers.
More than 100 motorcycle taxi riders on Thursday, December 1st, joined a rally and rode to Pattaya City Hall to urge relevant authorities to take action against what they called unlawful ride-share app drivers.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
