December 2, 2022

One killed, another injured in building collapse in Phitsanulok

14 mins ago TN
Busy street in Phitsanulok

Busy street in Phitsanulok, Thailand. Photo: Martin Püschel.




A site worker was killed and another injured when a partially completed building, in the compound of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) in the northern province of Phitsanulok, collapsed in this morning (Friday).

The Phitsanulok rescue radio centre said that emergency services rushed to the construction site in Samo Khae sub-district.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



