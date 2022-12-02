One killed, another injured in building collapse in Phitsanulok









A site worker was killed and another injured when a partially completed building, in the compound of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) in the northern province of Phitsanulok, collapsed in this morning (Friday).

The Phitsanulok rescue radio centre said that emergency services rushed to the construction site in Samo Khae sub-district.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





