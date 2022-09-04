September 4, 2022

Woman arrested in Phitsanulok for alleged B15m theft via mobile bank app

Toyota Hilux Thai police car in Phitsanulok, Thailand

PHITSANULOK: A woman has been arrested for allegedly transferring a total of 15.7 million baht from a man’s bank account to her own account with a mobile phone she had stolen from him, police said at a press conference on Sunday.

Pol Lt Gen Akradej Pimolsri, the Provincial Police Region 6 commissioner, identified the woman as Satang Thongramphan, 46, from Phitsanulok province. The man was not identified.

