Woman arrested in Phitsanulok for alleged B15m theft via mobile bank app









PHITSANULOK: A woman has been arrested for allegedly transferring a total of 15.7 million baht from a man’s bank account to her own account with a mobile phone she had stolen from him, police said at a press conference on Sunday.

Pol Lt Gen Akradej Pimolsri, the Provincial Police Region 6 commissioner, identified the woman as Satang Thongramphan, 46, from Phitsanulok province. The man was not identified.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chinnawat Singha

BANGKOK POST

