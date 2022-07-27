Cannabis policy ‘won’t be axed’: Anutin
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has refused to back down from the move to decriminalise cannabis despite mounting calls for the policy to be immediately suspended.
Mr Anutin, who also serves as a deputy prime minister, said on Tuesday that a House committee scrutinising the bill on cannabis and hemp is expected to finish work on the bill by the end of next month before presenting it for approval by parliament and royal endorsement.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST