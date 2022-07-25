Thai medics call for immediate end to recreational use of cannabis
Hundreds of doctors and alumni of the Faculty of Medicine at Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University, have issued a statement demanding an immediate end to the recreational use of cannabis, claiming that it poses a threat to the public health system and to the short and long-term health of the people.
The statement, which was signed by 851 medical personnel, said that the Public Health Ministry’s announcement removing cannabis and hemp from Category 5 of the illegal narcotics list came into force on June 9th, while there is no policy on how to control their use, resulting in widespread use of the plants for recreational purposes, including by the young.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World