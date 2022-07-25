July 25, 2022

DMS says 4 decades old smallpox vaccine in storage still effective against monkeypox

4 hours ago TN
Smallpox vaccine

Components of a smallpox vaccination kit. Photo: James Gathany.




BANGKOK (NNT) – No dedicated vaccine for monkeypox is currently available although health authorities have confirmed that smallpox vaccines may be used instead. Thailand possesses a stockpile of a smallpox vaccine which is 85% effective at protecting against monkeypox. This vaccine, based on old technology, provides Thailand with a backup option if newer types cannot be procured.

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) has smallpox vaccines that have been kept in storage for more than 40 years. Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) Director-General Supakit Sirilak revealed the vaccine doses were stored in powder form at 2-8 degrees Celsius. The doses were from a total of 13 production batches and were manufactured in 1979 and 1980. There are 10,000 vials in total, each containing 50 doses of the vaccine. The GPO stockpile, therefore, amounts to 500,000 doses.

