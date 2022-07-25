July 25, 2022

Nineteen people in Phuket who had contact with monkeypox infected Nigerian tested

4 hours ago TN
Signs in Patong, Phuket

Signs in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Sugar Wawa. CC BY 2.0.




Provincial health officials in Phuket have located 19 “high risk” people who were found to have had close contact with the monkeypox-infected Nigerian man, who was the first confirmed case in Thailand and is currently being treated at a hospital in Cambodia.

Dr. Kusak Kukiattikoon, the Phuket provincial health chief, said yesterday (Sunday) that specimens from the 19 people have been sent for lab tests, with only two negative results already available, adding he expects the tests on the rest will be available in three days.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Street in Phuket Town

Nigerian Man in Phuket Confirmed as Thailand’s First Monkeypox Case

3 days ago TN
Kata Noi beach, Phuket

Two foreign tourists rescued after battling with waves on Kata Beach in Phuket

5 days ago TN
Bang Tao Beach, Phuket

Phuket ready for July 20 tsunami drill

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Coldzy, IRONBOY and Gottz are summer-ready in the latest laidback party jam, "RECIPE".

Coldzy, IRONBOY and Gottz are summer-ready in the latest laidback party jam ‘RECIPE’

3 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a cabinet meeting at the Government House

Thai government on high monkeypox alert

3 hours ago TN
Cannabidiol (CBD) Cannabis (Marijuana) in Thailand

Thai medics call for immediate end to recreational use of cannabis

3 hours ago TN
Smallpox vaccine

DMS says 4 decades old smallpox vaccine in storage still effective against monkeypox

4 hours ago TN
Signs in Patong, Phuket

Nineteen people in Phuket who had contact with monkeypox infected Nigerian tested

4 hours ago TN