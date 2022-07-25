Nineteen people in Phuket who had contact with monkeypox infected Nigerian tested









Provincial health officials in Phuket have located 19 “high risk” people who were found to have had close contact with the monkeypox-infected Nigerian man, who was the first confirmed case in Thailand and is currently being treated at a hospital in Cambodia.

Dr. Kusak Kukiattikoon, the Phuket provincial health chief, said yesterday (Sunday) that specimens from the 19 people have been sent for lab tests, with only two negative results already available, adding he expects the tests on the rest will be available in three days.

