Pheu Thai Leader Proposes Month-long Songkran Festival in April of 2024

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the leader of the current majority Thai government party, Pheu Thai, revealed a plan today, December 1st, 2023 as the head of Thailand’s Soft Power Development Committee to make Songkran a month long festival across Thailand from 2024.

Thais Celebrate Songkran, The Thai New Year

This comes as UNESCO, or the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation, is poised to seemingly officially announce Songkran, the Thai New Year, as an intangible cultural heritage. This is expected to become official on December 6th in Botswana and the Thai government is planning a celebration for the occasion as they have been lobbying to make the holiday official with UNESCO for years.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts