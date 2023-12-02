New electricity price will be less than Bt4.68 per unit: Energy minister

A power transformer in Thailand

A power transformer near a mosque in Bangkok. Photo: Tim Gerland / flickr.

Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga says that the Bt4.68/unit electricity price for January-April next year, as proposed by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), is a huge increase from the current rate of Bt3.99/unit and unacceptable.

Thailand’s Energy Commission lambasted over electricity price increase

He assured that the actual price will be much lower, adding that he has instructed the authorities concerned to explore all means to ease the burden on consumers.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

