New electricity price will be less than Bt4.68 per unit: Energy minister
Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga says that the Bt4.68/unit electricity price for January-April next year, as proposed by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), is a huge increase from the current rate of Bt3.99/unit and unacceptable.
He assured that the actual price will be much lower, adding that he has instructed the authorities concerned to explore all means to ease the burden on consumers.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World