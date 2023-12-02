Wat Mahathat Temple Marks 338 Year History with Grand Celebration

BANGKOK (NNT) – Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit, a revered cultural landmark in Bangkok, is set to welcome the public in a historic celebration of its 338-year legacy. The announcement was made in a press conference led by Prime Minister’s Office Minister Puangpet Chunlaiad.

Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit, Bangkok

Scheduled from December 27 to January 2, 2024, the event aligns with His Majesty the King’s 72nd Birthday Anniversary, paying homage to Thailand’s royal history and the temple’s architectural splendor.

The event is a collaboration between government and religious leaders. Key attendees at the announcement included Phra Dhammavajiramuni, the organizing committee’s chairman, and committee members Phra Metheevorayan and Phra Rajavajirathibodi, alongside representatives from the Ministry of Culture and the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Full story: Link Name

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts