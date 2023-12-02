Wat Mahathat Temple Marks 338 Year History with Grand Celebration

TN December 2, 2023 0
Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit temple in Bangkok.

Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit temple in Bangkok. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote.

BANGKOK (NNT) – Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit, a revered cultural landmark in Bangkok, is set to welcome the public in a historic celebration of its 338-year legacy. The announcement was made in a press conference led by Prime Minister’s Office Minister Puangpet Chunlaiad.

Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit, Bangkok

Scheduled from December 27 to January 2, 2024, the event aligns with His Majesty the King’s 72nd Birthday Anniversary, paying homage to Thailand’s royal history and the temple’s architectural splendor.

The event is a collaboration between government and religious leaders. Key attendees at the announcement included Phra Dhammavajiramuni, the organizing committee’s chairman, and committee members Phra Metheevorayan and Phra Rajavajirathibodi, alongside representatives from the Ministry of Culture and the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Full story: Link Name

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Tom Kha Kai chicken soup with coconut milk. Thai food.

Tom Kha Gai rated the best chicken soup in the world

TN September 9, 2023 0
Reclining Buddha at Wat Pho.

Learn More with the ‘Insight Wat Pho’ Application, A Social Innovation from Chula Architecture

Chulalongkorn University August 18, 2023 0
Thonburi bank of Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, with Saichol Mansion, Ideo Sathorn-Taksin, Urbano Absolute, River South Tower and Supakarn Condominium

Bangkok takes 1st place among world’s most-visited cities

TN August 5, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A power transformer in Thailand

New electricity price will be less than Bt4.68 per unit: Energy minister

TN December 2, 2023 0
Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit temple in Bangkok.

Wat Mahathat Temple Marks 338 Year History with Grand Celebration

TN December 2, 2023 0
Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

Allegedly Intoxicated British Driver Injured in Pattaya Pickup Truck Accident

TN December 2, 2023 0
Carnival ride and Ferrys Wheel at a fair

Three injured as giant octopus ride breaks at Khon Kaen festival

TN December 2, 2023 0
Yingluck Shinawatra, Thailand's first female prime minister

Protest leaders against Yingluck government get suspended prison sentences

TN December 1, 2023 0