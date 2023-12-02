Allegedly Intoxicated British Driver Injured in Pattaya Pickup Truck Accident
A British national was injured in a pickup truck accident in Pattaya on December 1st.
Unhinged And Unclothed Russian Man Arrested for Violent Rampage in Pattaya
At about 00:10 AM yesterday, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation received a report of a car accident involving a pickup truck driven by a British national. The incident occurred on a road within Soi Mab Yai Lia 53, Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Upon notification, the rescue teams, along with the Pattaya police, promptly went to the scene to investigate.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!