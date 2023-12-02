Three injured as giant octopus ride breaks at Khon Kaen festival

Carnival ride and Ferrys Wheel at a fair

Carnival ride and Ferrys Wheel at a fair. Photo: Youtube.

KHON KAEN – Three people were injured when bolts of a giant octopus ride broke under the riders’ weight at the annual silk festival in Muang district of this northeastern province on Friday night.

Carnival Ride Collapses at Bangkok Fair, Injuring Three People

Muang district chief Prachuap Rakphaet and Anu Juengsakul, head of the provincial public works and town planning office, led engineers to inspect the amusement ride at the venue of the International Silk, Phuk Siao Tradition and Khon Kaen Red Cross Fair 2023 after bolts of the equipment suddenly broke late on Friday night.

