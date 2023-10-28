Carnival Ride Collapses at Bangkok Fair, Injuring Three People

Amusement park, Carnival ride

Amusement park, Carnival ride. Photo: Ali Brothers amusement rides Manufacturer Needpix.

A “giant squid” ride which was at a funfair in Bang Phlat malfunctioned with a section of the attraction collapsing, injuring three people.

Four children seriously injured in horrific carnival ride accident in Lopburi

The Bang Yi Khan Police was notified of the incident on Thursday night (October 26th) at the Siam Carnival Funfair on the Arun Amarin Road under the Rama 8 Bridge in Bang Yi Khan.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News

