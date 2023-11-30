Thailand’s Energy Commission lambasted over electricity price increase

The Federation of Thai Industries has roundly criticized the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) for behaving like an only agency responsible for setting national electricity prices every four months, based on the data and assumptions provided by oil companies, without any plan for structural reform to reduce power prices.

FTI Says Power Price Hike Will Affect Competitiveness

The comment was made by FTI vice president Isares Rattanadilok Na Phuket today, in response to the ERC’s decision yesterday to increase the price of electricity, for the January-April 2024 period, from 3.99 baht to 4.68 baht per unit, or 17%.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts