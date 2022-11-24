Autopsy results awaited on suspected COVID death in Bangkok condo









Thailand’s Disease Control Department is waiting for the autopsy report, from the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital, on a man found dead in his Bangkok condo.

The body of the 38-year-old office worker was found yesterday, after his co-workers became suspicious when he failed to take part in online conferences for two days. His company had ordered all staff to work from home because 4-5 employees were found to be infected with COVID-19.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

