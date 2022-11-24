Autopsy results awaited on suspected COVID death in Bangkok condo
Thailand’s Disease Control Department is waiting for the autopsy report, from the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital, on a man found dead in his Bangkok condo.
The body of the 38-year-old office worker was found yesterday, after his co-workers became suspicious when he failed to take part in online conferences for two days. His company had ordered all staff to work from home because 4-5 employees were found to be infected with COVID-19.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.