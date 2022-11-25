Transport Minister Orders Solutions to Slow Luggage Claims
SAMUT PRAKAN, Nov 25 (TNA) – Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob ordered Thai Airways International to solve delays in luggage claims for inbound passengers at Suvarnabhumi airport in 30 days.
The minister inspected services at the main airport of the country and found that travelers’ congestion in their immigration process was obviously relieved because it took 15 minutes for each of travelers to have their passport checked.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
