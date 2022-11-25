November 25, 2022

Transport Minister Orders Solutions to Slow Luggage Claims

4 hours ago TN
Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




SAMUT PRAKAN, Nov 25 (TNA) – Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob ordered Thai Airways International to solve delays in luggage claims for inbound passengers at Suvarnabhumi airport in 30 days.

The minister inspected services at the main airport of the country and found that travelers’ congestion in their immigration process was obviously relieved because it took 15 minutes for each of travelers to have their passport checked.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



