Polish motorbike rider dies after colliding with a taxi in Kamala
A 69-year-old male Polish motorbike rider died after he crashed his motorbike into a taxi car in Kamala.
Emergency responders were notified of the accident at 5:40 P.M. yesterday (November 23rd) near the Kuan Yak Kamala area on the Kamala – Patong Road in Kamala.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.