November 25, 2022

Polish motorbike rider dies after colliding with a taxi in Kamala

4 hours ago TN
Tuk-tuk Taxi In Phuket

Tuk-tuk Taxi In Phuket. Photo: Luhan Li. CC BY 3.0.




A 69-year-old male Polish motorbike rider died after he crashed his motorbike into a taxi car in Kamala.

Emergency responders were notified of the accident at 5:40 P.M. yesterday (November 23rd) near the Kuan Yak Kamala area on the Kamala – Patong Road in Kamala.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night

Female beer vendor in Phuket takes off her clothes in protest after being warned for illegally selling alcohol

3 hours ago TN
Man carrying bags during Thailand floods in November 2011

Phuket suffers serious flooding during rush hours

3 hours ago TN
Genting Dream at Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore

Genting Dream cruise liner arrives in Patong for the first time

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai ambulance

Mercedes-Benz bursts into flames following collision with power pole in Chonburi, driver survives

3 hours ago TN
Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night

Female beer vendor in Phuket takes off her clothes in protest after being warned for illegally selling alcohol

3 hours ago TN
Man carrying bags during Thailand floods in November 2011

Phuket suffers serious flooding during rush hours

3 hours ago TN
Tuk-tuk Taxi In Phuket

Polish motorbike rider dies after colliding with a taxi in Kamala

4 hours ago TN
Baggage Claim at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Transport Minister Orders Solutions to Slow Luggage Claims

4 hours ago TN