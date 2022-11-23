November 23, 2022

COVID Cases Up as Thailand Expects Seasonal Wave

21 mins ago TN
Woman selling seafood at local market in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic

Woman selling seafood at local market in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Thailand_becausewecan / Pixabay.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The number of severe COVID-19 cases and related deaths in Thailand is on the rise, reflecting the global situation as Thai health authorities expect a small wave of infections during this year’s colder season.

According to Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, Permanent Secretary of Public Health, the number of COVID hospitalizations in the week of November 13-19 reached nearly 4,000 cases for a daily average of 565 cases. This was higher than the figure from the previous week, during which about 3,200 patients were hospitalized.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in 2019

Cannabis Won’t Be Relisted as Narcotic: Health Minister

19 hours ago TN
Princess's Cup Thailand 2022

Princess’s Cup Thailand 2022 Official Launches

19 hours ago TN
COVID-19 vaccination centre at Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok, Thailand

Global COVID Cases Rise in Winter

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Wild elephants walking in Khao Yai National Park

Wild elephant hit by car in Khao Yai

5 mins ago TN
Old building in Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat

Police Find Clue to Bomber of Police Flats in Narathiwat

9 mins ago TN
Hat Yai Junction railway station in Hat Yai City, Songkhla

Suspect in trafficking of illegal migrants from Myanmar arrested in Songkhla

18 mins ago TN
Woman selling seafood at local market in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID Cases Up as Thailand Expects Seasonal Wave

22 mins ago TN
The popular Walking Street in Pattaya

Police target Pattaya ladyboys preying on tourists

33 mins ago TN