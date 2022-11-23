COVID Cases Up as Thailand Expects Seasonal Wave
BANGKOK (NNT) – The number of severe COVID-19 cases and related deaths in Thailand is on the rise, reflecting the global situation as Thai health authorities expect a small wave of infections during this year’s colder season.
According to Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, Permanent Secretary of Public Health, the number of COVID hospitalizations in the week of November 13-19 reached nearly 4,000 cases for a daily average of 565 cases. This was higher than the figure from the previous week, during which about 3,200 patients were hospitalized.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand
