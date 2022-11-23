November 23, 2022

Police target Pattaya ladyboys preying on tourists

33 mins ago
The popular Walking Street in Pattaya

The popular Walking Street in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Biswajit Majumdar.




PATTAYA, Chon Buri: Tourist police have begun a campaign to prevent transvestites preying on tourists along Pattaya beaches ahead of the high season for tourism.

The campaign started at 10pm on Tuesday at Walking Street in South Pattaya, when Pol Lt Col Pichaya Khieopluang, a tourist police inspector, sent patrols of tourist police and volunteers to scour Pattaya beaches for transvestites.

Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST



