November 18, 2022

Indian tourist files police report after mistakenly taking transgender person to his Pattaya hotel

11 hours ago TN
Bar girls in Pattaya

Bar girls in Pattaya. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr.




An Indian tourist in Pattaya filed a police report on a stranger whom he reportedly paid to go to his hotel room but later turned out to be a transgender individual. The tourist said the transvestite refused to return his money and stole his wristwatch.

The tourist said he hired a stranger whom he originally thought was a woman to go to his hotel room on Soi 8 in Banglamung, Chonburi. While the two of them were inside the room, the tourist stated he noticed the stranger was, in fact, a transvestite, not a real woman.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



