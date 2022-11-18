Twitter closes its offices amid mass exodus of workers









Twitter closed its offices on Thursday, after hundreds of employees opted to leave the company by refusing to work more hours under the threat of dismissal by tycoon Elon Musk, who bought the platform in late October.

The company made the decision due to fears that some workers “could sabotage the social network”, asking employees who were present to leave the offices until next Monday, November 21, as reported by CNN.

In addition to the closure of its headquarters, Twitter has also closed access to internal communication tools and company devices in the hands of workers, as it did a few weeks ago by dismissing 50% of the workforce.

This intensive resignation of workers takes place after billionaire Elon Musk made them an ultimatum to commit to working “extremely hard” at the company or leave, urging them to make a decision by 5 p.m. (local time) this Thursday.

At that time, hundreds of workers said their goodbyes via Twitter’s internal communication tools, accepting Musk’s offer of three months’ pay if they opted to leave, according to the network.

Given this situation, “there is growing fear among users of the social network that it will finally close, as some of the company’s former employees have predicted,” who have stated that there is no minimum number of engineers in charge of any of the critical systems, which could cause the platform to stop working at some point.

One of the employees who has decided to reject Musk’s ultimatum detailed to CNN his reasons why he has preferred to stop working at the company, assuring that he does not want to stay to build “a product that is being poisoned inside and out.”

“People don’t want to sacrifice their mental health and family life to make the richest man in the world richer,” said another employee, interviewed by CNN.

