August 31, 2022

Indian tourist robbed by ladyboys in Pattaya

Cars on Walking Street, Pattaya

Cars on Walking Street, Pattaya. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




An Indian tourist has told police and media that he had a wallet with 12,000 baht in cash and a credit card pickpocketed by two transgender individuals.

Mr. Vishal Vajbhaw, a 33-year-old Indian tourist, reported his plight to Pol. Capt. Chanan Kesornbua at the Pattaya Police Station around 1:00 AM today, August 31st, regarding his stolen cash and credit card.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
