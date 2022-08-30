Prawit chairs first cabinet meeting, PM’s seat left empty









Deputy Prime Minister and caretaker prime minister Prawit Wongsuwon chaired his first weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, but the prime minister’s seat normally occupied by Prayut Chan-o-cha was left empty in his honour.

Gen Prawit smiled and greeted reporters when he entered Government House to chair the meeting for the first time in his capacity as caretaker prime minister following the Constitutional Court’s ruling suspending Gen Prayut from duty.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





