August 30, 2022

Prawit chairs first cabinet meeting, PM’s seat left empty

1 hour ago TN
Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan

Acting PM Prawit Wongsuwan in the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Photo: Tech Sgt. Vernon Young Jr. CC BY 2.0.




Deputy Prime Minister and caretaker prime minister Prawit Wongsuwon chaired his first weekly cabinet meeting on Tuesday, but the prime minister’s seat normally occupied by Prayut Chan-o-cha was left empty in his honour.

Gen Prawit smiled and greeted reporters when he entered Government House to chair the meeting for the first time in his capacity as caretaker prime minister following the Constitutional Court’s ruling suspending Gen Prayut from duty.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam
BANGKOK POST



Share this article:

