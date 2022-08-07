August 31, 2022

7-year-old girl dies locked inside school van in Chon Buri province

5 hours ago TN
Toyota minivan commuter in Sri Racha

Toyota minivan commuter in Sri Racha. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




A 7-year-old school girl was found dead in a school van yesterday (Tuesday) at a school in the eastern province of Chon Buri, having been locked in the vehicle from morning until about 4pm.

The driver of the van found the girl lying face down and unconscious a rear seat, when he went to fetch the vehicle from the school carpark at about 4pm to take some students home after class. Her backpack and a glass of water were found in the back row.

The driver then quickly alerted teachers, who rushed to the van and found the child already dead. The teachers then alerted the district hospital, which sent an ambulance.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



