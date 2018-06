KHON KAEN: A childminder at a tambon nursery was charged with reckless behaviour causing death after a 5-year-old girl she forgot was in the front seat of her pickup truck died a shocking death on Monday.

Appalling photos of the dead girl were shared on local social media, showing her body leaking saliva, urine and faeces.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAKKRAPAN NATANRI

BANGKOK POST