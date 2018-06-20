Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Home > Isan > Ten passengers injured in Korat bus accident

Ten passengers injured in Korat bus accident

Broken down bus being repaired in Nakhon Ratchasima province
Ten passengers were injured when a Bangkok-Nong Khai bus ran off the road in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sida district early on Wednesday.

Police said the accident happened at 2.05am on the Mittraparp road.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

