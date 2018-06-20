Ten passengers injured in Korat bus accident

Ten passengers were injured when a Bangkok-Nong Khai bus ran off the road in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sida district early on Wednesday.
Police said the accident happened at 2.05am on the Mittraparp road.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
