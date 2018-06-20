Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Dangerous electronic waste found in Samut Prakan

E-Waste Recycling Facility
TN Bangkok 0

SAMUT PRAKAN, 20th June 2018 (NNT) – Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Weerachai Songmetta found illegal electronic waste at a treatment plant in Samut Prakan province during a raid on Tuesday.

Pol Gen Weerachai and a group of officials including Samut Prakan Governor Chartchai Uthaiphan and those from the Ministry of Industry and related agencies visited Electro Chemical Technology Corporation in Bang Phli district after the company allegedly made false claims on imported materials.

