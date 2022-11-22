Chinese man arrested for allegedly stealing jobs from Thais by operating hairdresser’s shop in Pattay









Police Region Two and Immigration Police arrested a 34-year-old Chinese man and five foreign employees for running an illegal hairdresser’s shop in Pattaya.

The shop, creatively called “Hair Salon” was located in plain sight on Pattaya Second Road in Banglamung, Chonburi. Police officers led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Teerachai Chamnanmor busted the shop yesterday, November 21st, after receiving a tip-off from anonymous concerned citizens that the shop was operated by a Chinese national without a work permit.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

