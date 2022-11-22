November 22, 2022

Frenchman arrested in Phuket for illegal possession of whale skeletons

55 mins ago TN
Motorcycles parked in the main street of Rawai beach

Motorbikes parked in the main street of Rawai beach. Photo: 500px. CC BY 3.0.




The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DEMCR) officials told the Phuket Express that they received a tip-off from a person who asked not to be named that a foreigner in Rawai has allegedly illegal possession of whale skeletons.

Officials have continued their investigation in which they have finally arrested Mr. T. A., 52, French national, in Rawai yesterday (November 21st). Seized from him were parts of the lower jaw of a Baleen Whale.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Entertainment venue in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

Police officers inspect entertainment venues in Phuket to ensure safety

2 days ago TN
Thai fire engine and firefighters

Fire damages restaurant in Rawai

3 days ago TN
Heavy rain in Patong Beach, Phuket

Flash floods hit Phuket last night causing heavy damage

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A young boy gets his hair cut in Bangkok

Chinese man arrested for allegedly stealing jobs from Thais by operating hairdresser’s shop in Pattay

51 mins ago TN
Motorcycles parked in the main street of Rawai beach

Frenchman arrested in Phuket for illegal possession of whale skeletons

55 mins ago TN
Takua Pa District, Phang Nga

Czech couple seriously injured after being hit by pickup truck in Phang Nga while crossing a road

60 mins ago TN
A road in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand

Wife shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat while livestreaming husband with other women

1 hour ago TN
A small group of Indonesians stand near a building in a village where little remains after the earthquake and Tsunami that devastated the region of Sumatra, Indonesia

At least 268 dead, most of them children, after 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia

1 hour ago TN