Frenchman arrested in Phuket for illegal possession of whale skeletons

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DEMCR) officials told the Phuket Express that they received a tip-off from a person who asked not to be named that a foreigner in Rawai has allegedly illegal possession of whale skeletons.

Officials have continued their investigation in which they have finally arrested Mr. T. A., 52, French national, in Rawai yesterday (November 21st). Seized from him were parts of the lower jaw of a Baleen Whale.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

