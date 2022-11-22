November 22, 2022

Czech couple seriously injured after being hit by pickup truck in Phang Nga while crossing a road

60 mins ago TN
Takua Pa District, Phang Nga

Takua Pa District in Phang Nga. Photo: mohigan.




A Czech couple have sustained serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing a road in Khao Lak.

The Khao Lak Police was notified of the accident last night at 7:30 P.M. (November 21st) in the Kuekkak sub-district. Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find a damaged pickup truck on the road. The driver, identified only as Mr. Payak, 52, from Yasothorn, was waiting for police at the scene.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

A road in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand

Wife shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat while livestreaming husband with other women

1 hour ago TN
Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat

Police officer killed and several others injured by car bomb in Narathiwat

6 hours ago TN
Government school in Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat

Suspected insurgent killed in Narathiwat shootout

3 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A young boy gets his hair cut in Bangkok

Chinese man arrested for allegedly stealing jobs from Thais by operating hairdresser’s shop in Pattay

51 mins ago TN
Motorcycles parked in the main street of Rawai beach

Frenchman arrested in Phuket for illegal possession of whale skeletons

55 mins ago TN
Takua Pa District, Phang Nga

Czech couple seriously injured after being hit by pickup truck in Phang Nga while crossing a road

60 mins ago TN
A road in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand

Wife shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat while livestreaming husband with other women

1 hour ago TN
A small group of Indonesians stand near a building in a village where little remains after the earthquake and Tsunami that devastated the region of Sumatra, Indonesia

At least 268 dead, most of them children, after 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia

1 hour ago TN