Czech couple seriously injured after being hit by pickup truck in Phang Nga while crossing a road









A Czech couple have sustained serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing a road in Khao Lak.

The Khao Lak Police was notified of the accident last night at 7:30 P.M. (November 21st) in the Kuekkak sub-district. Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find a damaged pickup truck on the road. The driver, identified only as Mr. Payak, 52, from Yasothorn, was waiting for police at the scene.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

