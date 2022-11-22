Wife shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat while livestreaming husband with other women









A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Krabi after his wife was shot dead while livestreaming him at a house where he was staying with three other women in Muang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

One of the women, a 17-year-old, was with him when he was arrested.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nujaree Rakrun and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

