Fake cough syrup production ring smashed in Nakhon Si Thammarat









The Consumer Protection Police Division has arrested three people on charges of running a factory which produced fake coup syrup for distribution throughout the country, CPPD commander Pol Maj Gen Anan Nanasombat said on Tuesday.

A large quantity of illegal items used in the production were seized. Total damages were estimated at 70 million baht.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





