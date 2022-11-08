November 8, 2022

Fake cough syrup production ring smashed in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Nakhon Si Thammarat Railway Station

Nakhon Si Thammarat Railway Station. Photo: シャムネコ. CC BY-SA 3.0.




The Consumer Protection Police Division has arrested three people on charges of running a factory which produced fake coup syrup for distribution throughout the country, CPPD commander Pol Maj Gen Anan Nanasombat said on Tuesday.

A large quantity of illegal items used in the production were seized. Total damages were estimated at 70 million baht.

Full story: Bangkok Post

